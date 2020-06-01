TCG Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,197 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

MA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.66. 2,086,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,110. The company has a market cap of $302.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.