TCG Advisors LP Buys 12,912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.5% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,762 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 347,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.55. 3,078,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

