TCG Advisors LP Buys Shares of 20,045 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

