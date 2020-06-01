TCG Advisors LP Has $1 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCG Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.15. 2,466,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,925,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.