TCG Advisors LP Has $437,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCG Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. 65,433,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453,034. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

