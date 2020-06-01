TCG Advisors LP Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCG Advisors LP cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.12. 198,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.16.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.