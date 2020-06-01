TCG Advisors LP Purchases 4,145 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,074,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

