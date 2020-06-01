TCG Advisors LP Sells 4,592 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TCG Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $187.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.15. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

