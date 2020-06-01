TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 15,685 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 386,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $501.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.22. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

