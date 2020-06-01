TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.
In related news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 15,685 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 386,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $501.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.22. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
