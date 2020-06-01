TEX (LON:TXH) Posts Earnings Results

TEX (LON:TXH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

TEX has a 1-year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

TEX Company Profile

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels in Eurozone, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels.

