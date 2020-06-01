TEX (LON:TXH) Posts Earnings Results

TEX (LON:TXH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
TEX has a 1-year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.05.
TEX Company Profile
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for TEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.