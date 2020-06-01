Thingschain Reaches One Day Volume of $13,700.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $28,248.49 and approximately $13,700.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028221 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 529.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,880.67 or 0.99738039 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000927 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00070657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

