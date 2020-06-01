TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 221 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 466,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,658. The company has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,472.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,747 shares of company stock valued at $647,282 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 202,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

