Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $71.49 million and $2.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00488039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000760 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003267 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,284,635,543 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coindeal, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Gate.io, HitBTC, TradeOgre, YoBit, Huobi, Bitbns, Graviex, Bittrex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.