Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $6.42 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00064846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

