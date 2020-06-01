Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.90. 13,431,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

