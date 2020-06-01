VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of VLPNY stock remained flat at $$4.00 on Wednesday. 72 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.36.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

