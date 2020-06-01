WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 63.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 94.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 761.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $163.53. 6,567,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,625,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $164.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

