WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.96. 224,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

