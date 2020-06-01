Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Corelogic posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Corelogic stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,773. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $651,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

