Zacks: Analysts Set $10.50 Price Target for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Kearny Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 153 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 273,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 197,033 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth $7,334,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,497,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

