Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Price Target for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 131 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PMBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,455.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 100,680 shares of company stock worth $405,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 210.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,193,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 177,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

