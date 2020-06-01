Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.47 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will post $26.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $28.07 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $50.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $117.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.66 million to $133.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $62.08 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 131.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

Several research firms have commented on ACOR. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit