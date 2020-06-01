Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 286.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

