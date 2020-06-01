Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Home Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $149,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 924,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,682. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.