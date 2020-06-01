Zacks: Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 200 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Graham news, CEO James R. Lines purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $39,575.00. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 145,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

