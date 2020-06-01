Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to Sell

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLIGF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CLIGF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. Clinigen Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68.

