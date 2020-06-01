Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Sell

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.27. 104,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,666. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

