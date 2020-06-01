Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to “Buy”

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVA. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.