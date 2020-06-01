Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to “Buy”

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BGCP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,500. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $954.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.26 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

