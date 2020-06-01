Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RBNC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,570. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $138,891. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

