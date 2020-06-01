Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Hold”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

BFS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. 71,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,208. The stock has a market cap of $705.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.01. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Saul Centers by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

