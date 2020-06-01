Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 123 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.