$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Pacific City Financial posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific City Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

PCB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 21,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,594.63. Also, Director Don Rhee purchased 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,418 shares of company stock valued at $603,126.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

