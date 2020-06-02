$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $65.35. 4,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Plexus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

