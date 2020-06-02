1,411 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.62. 226,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.