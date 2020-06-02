$157.40 Million in Sales Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $157.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $159.00 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $215.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year sales of $741.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $767.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $874.50 million, with estimates ranging from $867.50 million to $881.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 18,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,385. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

