$185.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to announce $185.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Trex reported sales of $206.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $734.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $774.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $817.39 million, with estimates ranging from $761.30 million to $887.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.91.

TREX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.83. 25,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Trex has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

