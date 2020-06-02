3,873 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.88. 7,049,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.46 and a 200-day moving average of $259.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $367.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $27,649,807. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

