52,684 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Bogle Investment Management L P DE

Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Bogle Investment Management L P DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.97. 16,324,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,109,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $148.85 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.61 and a 200-day moving average of $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.