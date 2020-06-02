$63.15 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report sales of $63.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.32 million and the lowest is $62.98 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $66.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $254.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.93 million to $256.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $261.71 million, with estimates ranging from $251.93 million to $271.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 4,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,992. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

