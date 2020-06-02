7,000 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 10,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 470,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. 1,367,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

