7,000 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 10,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 470,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. 1,367,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit