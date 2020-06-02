AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $1,077,805.88 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 306,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AAON by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.