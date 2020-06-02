Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.53% of Abbott Laboratories worth $736,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. 2,515,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,548. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

