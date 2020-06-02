Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806,930 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 484,729 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 5.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Adobe worth $1,529,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.37. 1,660,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,384. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.99. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

