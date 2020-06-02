Air Lease Corp (AL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 9th

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Air Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,775 shares of company stock worth $318,173. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

