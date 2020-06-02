Albany International Corp. (AIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,206. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

