Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,428.64. The company had a trading volume of 890,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,337.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,338.15. The stock has a market cap of $974.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265 shares of company stock valued at $327,951. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.