AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,120 shares during the quarter. AmeriCold Realty Trust comprises about 3.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $62,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

