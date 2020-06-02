Analysts Anticipate BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 55,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after buying an additional 1,212,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,029,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BankUnited by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 1,081,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

