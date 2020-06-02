Analysts Anticipate BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Post ($0.05) EPS

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 272,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 220,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.87.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

